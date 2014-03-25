ALMATY, March 25 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit rose by 3.5 percent to 72.4 billion tenge ($398 million) in 2013, slightly below its own forecast of 74 billion tenge.

Halyk, the most profitable of Kazakhstan's 38 banks, said its assets grew by 4.1 percent last year, while net loans issued to customers rose by 12.4 percent.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov)