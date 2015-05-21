BRIEF-ACASTA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ECN AVIATION FOR $22.5 MLN
* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO 2017 EARNINGS
ALMATY May 21 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit fell by 29 percent year on year to 26.972 billion tenge ($145 million).
($1 = 185.80 tenge) (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Potter)
* picks Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as advisers for an upcoming capital increase and planned bad debt sales Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)