ALMATY, March 20 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday its net income soared by 77.1 percent to 70 billion tenge ($464 million) in 2012, beating its own forecast.

Halyk, the most profitable of the Central Asian nation's 38 banks, said last November it expected to earn net profit of between 60 billion and 64 billion tenge in 2012.

Halyk said its assets grew by 5.9 percent last year, while loans increased by 11.4 percent.

Its net interest margin rose 4.9 percent after a 4.4 percent increase a year earlier.

Impairment charges dropped by 60.8 percent, reflecting sufficient provisioning and a stabilisation in the quality of its loan portfolio, the bank said.

Halyk said its 30-day and 90-day non-performing loans decreased to 17.5 percent and 17.0 percent of total loans respectively on Dec. 31, 2012 from 20.8 percent and 19.8 percent on Sept. 30, 2012.

It said the decrease in was due to repayments and partial restructuring of a number of delinquent loans, as well as 9.9 percent growth in its gross loan portfolio.

Halyk's largest single shareholder is a company owned by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's middle daughter, Dinara, and her entrepreneur husband Timur Kulibayev. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Potter)