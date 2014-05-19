BRIEF-Bmp Holding aims to break even at operating subsidiaries level in 2017
* For 2017, bmp aims to break even at level of operating subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ALMATY May 19 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its first-quarter net profit rose by 96.8 percent year on year to 37.9 billion tenge ($208.2 million).
$1 = 182.01 tenge (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)
April 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's compensation plan was passed by 93 percent of shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Friday, after it simplified the pay structure for CEO Lloyd Blankfein.