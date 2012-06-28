ALMATY, June 28 Halyk Bank ,
Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, will buy back
about $200 million of its preference shares from the state on
Friday, as it bids to reduce the state's influence to a minimum.
"The total number of shares to be bought back will comprise
no more than 160 million at 179.94 tenge ($1.21) per share,"
Halyk said in a statement published in the official
Kazakhstanskaya Pravda daily (www.kazpravda.kz) on Thursday.
"On June 29, 2012, purchase and sale deals will be made and
registered exclusively with preference shares," it added.
In 2009, as part of an anti-crisis programme, the Central
Asian state's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna
acquired 20.9 percent of ordinary shares in Halyk for 27 billion
tenge and 50.3 percent of its preference shares for 33 billion
tenge.
Halyk is part-owned by Almex, a holding controlled by
President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter and son-in-law. Almex
holds the buyback option.
In April 2011 Halyk and Almex bought out 19.8 percent of the
ordinary shares from the state for around 33 billion tenge.
According to Halyk data, around 196 million of its
preference shares still circulate on the market. Samruk-Kazyna
still holds half of its preference shares, or around 13 percent
of all its shares.
Halyk's net profit rose by 58 percent in the first quarter
of 2012, compared to the same year-ago period, and totalled 16.8
billion tenge ($114 million). Its bad debt charges fell by more
than a third in the same comparison.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Mike Nesbit)