FRANKFURT Feb 18 German real estate company Hamborner Reit will issue 4.55 million new shares at 8.993 euros apiece in a capital increase worth 40.9 million euros ($46.36 million), it said on Wednesday.

The company said all new shares would be taken up by Deka Investment, on account of RAGS-FundMaster, a special asset fund held by Essen-based RAG-Stiftung. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Susan Thomas)