Dec 5 Silver II Borrower SCA and Silver II US
Holdings LLC (Hamilton Sundstrand Industrial) on Wednesday sold
$650 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was decreased from the originally
planned $775 million.
Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley,
RBC, Goldman Sachs and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.
BORROWER: HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND
AMT $650 MLN COUPON 7.75 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013
MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 7.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/13/2012
S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 657 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS