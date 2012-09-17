* Groupe Ludendo buys 252-year-old Hamleys business
* Source says Ludendo paying 60 mln pounds
* Ludendo says Hamleys will give it growth platform
LONDON, Sept 17 British toy retailer Hamleys,
controlled by failed Icelandic bank Landsbanki, has been sold to
French group Ludendo for about 60 million pounds ($98 million),
a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Family-owned Groupe Ludendo itself said on Monday it had
added the 252-year-old Hamleys business, which calls itself "the
world's most famous toy retailer", to its portfolio of over 300
stores in five countries. It did not give a value for the deal.
"Hamleys will give us the platform to accelerate our
international development starting with the UK and into new
markets," chairman Jean-Michel Grunberg said on Monday.
Hamleys, established by Cornishman William Hamley in London
in 1760, has its flagship store in Regent Street and is one of
the more popular tourist attractions in the capital's West End
entertainment district, with seven floors of toys brought to
life by an army of demonstrators.
Outside London, Hamleys operates in Glasgow and Dublin, and
has a travel store format at Heathrow and Stansted airports and
St Pancras railway station. It also has stores in seven overseas
markets, including Dubai and India.
Hamleys was taken off the London Stock Market by Icelandic
retail group Baugur in 2003. When Baugur collapsed in 2009 its
stake was taken over by Landsbanki.
In March Landsbanki sold its stake in British supermarket
group Iceland, returning proceeds to creditors.
($1 = 0.6147 pound)
