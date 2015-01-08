(Adds background)
NEW YORK Jan 8 Sue Ann Arnall, the ex-wife of
Oklahoma oil magnate Harold Hamm, is seeking to cash a $975
million handwritten divorce check just days after rejecting the
payment which was ordered by a court in November, a source
familiar with the matter said.
Earlier this week, Arnall's lawyers had said she did not
want to accept the check for fear of hurting her appeal of a
divorce ruling she viewed as short changing her.
It's not yet clear if Arnall's attempt to cash the check
will lead to withdrawing her appeal in the divorce ruling or how
it may affect the Continental Resources chief
executive's own appeal of the case to Oklahoma's Supreme Court.
The years-long bitter divorce battle ended in one of the
largest court awards in U.S. history.
Arnall, a former Continental executive, has contended that
it wrongly allowed Hamm to keep as much as 94 percent of an $18
billion fortune the couple built together over a 26-year
marriage.
Hamm has asked the Supreme Court to reduce the settlement
after plunging oil prices in recent months cut the value of his
wealth by billions of dollars.
He has already paid his former wife more than $20 million
during the divorce proceedings.
