BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
LONDON May 3 Hammerson PLC : * Hammerson acquires additional bullring stake * Acquired an additional 16.7% stake in bullring, taking its ownership to 50%. * In JV with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Hammerson has acquired future
fund's 33.3% stake for £307 million * Source text for Eikon
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp