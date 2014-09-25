Sept 25 Hammerson Plc
* Proposed placing
* Proposed placing to fund attractive opportunities in uk
prime shopping centre and outlet shopping sector
* Intention to conduct a placing of up to approximately 71.3
million new ordinary shares of 25 pence each in company
* Representing approximately 9.99 per cent. Of company's
existing issued share capital
* Acquisition of remaining 40% of highcross shopping centre,
leicester it does not own for a total consideration of £180
million representing
* Its intention to commit £100 million of capital to value
retail
