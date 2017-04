LONDON, April 23 Hammerson Plc

* Uk leases signed 8% above erv, french leases 1% above erv

* Occupancy remains high at 96.6% (31 march 2013: 96.6%)

* Les terrasses du port, marseille, now 96% let, scheduled to open 24 may 2014

* Have seen improving leasing demand over period, and have struck deals at good levels in both uk and france Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)