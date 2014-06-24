BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
June 24 Hammerson Plc
* Successful launch of eur 500 million 2022 bond with 2.0% coupon
* Hammerson plc announces successful launch and pricing of an eight year, eur 500 million (c. £400 million) bond maturing 2022
* Bond was priced at 90 basis points over mid swap rate and has an annual coupon of 2.0%. Issue was over five times oversubscribed
* Following this new issue overall loan to value ratio of group will be in line with our previously stated guidelines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year