Sept 2 Hammerson Plc

* Sale of hammerson's 10 grosvenor street office

* Has completed sale of its 50% stake in its last remaining office asset, 10 grosvenor street in mayfair, w1 london, to its joint venture partner grosvenor fund management's london office fund for £54 million.

* Sale price represents a net initial yield of 3.9% and is slightly above june 2014 book value