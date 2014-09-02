BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO
* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage:
Sept 2 Hammerson Plc
* Sale of hammerson's 10 grosvenor street office
* Has completed sale of its 50% stake in its last remaining office asset, 10 grosvenor street in mayfair, w1 london, to its joint venture partner grosvenor fund management's london office fund for £54 million.
* Sale price represents a net initial yield of 3.9% and is slightly above june 2014 book value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share