Nov 10 Hammerson Plc :

* Consumer and occupier market conditions are improving in prime UK retail whilst remaining subdued but stable in France

* UK shopping centre sales up +2.6 pct with France down -2.8 pct YTD

* Substantial year on year growth in total rent from new group lettings (+37 pct) and total area of lettings (+21 pct)

* Long term group leases YTD were struck at 9 pct above ERV