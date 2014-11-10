BRIEF-National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 123.4 million dirhams versus 102.4 million dirhams year ago
Nov 10 Hammerson Plc :
* Consumer and occupier market conditions are improving in prime UK retail whilst remaining subdued but stable in France
* UK shopping centre sales up +2.6 pct with France down -2.8 pct YTD
* Substantial year on year growth in total rent from new group lettings (+37 pct) and total area of lettings (+21 pct)
* Long term group leases YTD were struck at 9 pct above ERV
* PwC did not approve Toshiba's April-Dec financial statements