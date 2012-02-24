* To become a retail-focussed developer
* FY EPRA NAV up 7.1 pct to 530 pence a share
* Total dividend per share 16.6 pence, up 5.7 pct
LONDON, FEB 24 Anglo-French developer Hammerson
will sell its entire office portfolio to focus on its retail property business
in Britain and France, as the outlook for London office lettings worsens.
Law firm CMS Cameron McKenna pulled out of talks to pre-let a third of
Hammerson's 485 million pound ($762 million) Principal Place scheme in central
London at the eleventh hour last month due to the global economic uncertainty.
Other schemes such as the Pinnacle skyscraper, billed as the tallest office
tower in London's financial district, is currently on hold after a fruitless
search for a tenant.
"We now intend to sell our standing office investments over the medium term
to maximise returns, redeploying capital into the retail sector to exploit our
expertise and build on our existing scale," Chief Executive David Atkins said in
a statement on Friday.
The announcement comes amid recent signs that the effects of a weak UK
economy is spreading beyond the country's worst hit high streets to affect
landlords of better-quality retail property.
British Land, the country's second-largest listed developer, said
growth in the value of its property portfolio slowed to 0.3 percent in the last
three months of 2011, citing difficulties facing retail property.
The retail sector will be the biggest worry for real estate companies this
year, Investec analysts said in a Feb. 7 note, saying the trend for faltering
values would "broaden and accelerate".
Hammerson, the UK's third largest real estate investment trust, said
full-year EPRA net asset value rose 7.1 percent in 2011 to 530 pence a share,
while like-for-like rental income increased by 2.5 percent.
EPRA, the European Public Real Estate Association, sets a number of reporting
benchmarks for property companies.
Occupancy rose to 97.9 percent, from 97.3 percent the previous year, and 355
leases were signed over 2011 at 2 percent over estimated rental value.
The company also raised its final dividend by 5.7 percent to 16.6 pence.