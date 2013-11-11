Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
Nov 11 Hammerson PLC : * Total value of new leases signed year to date in 2013 is 82% higher than
equivalent period in 2012 * Signed 94 new leases across the portfolio year to date, representing £9.1
million per annum * Overall occupancy in the portfolio remained above our target at 97.1% as at
30 September 2013 * On course to perform in line with our earnings guidance provided earlier this
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.