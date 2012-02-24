* To become a retail-focused developer
* FY EPRA NAV up 7.1 pct to 530 pence a share
* Total dividend per share 16.6 pence, up 5.7 pct
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Feb 24 British developer Hammerson
will sell its office portfolio over the next three
years to focus on retail property, as the outlook for office
letting worsens.
Britain's third largest real estate investment trust said
the sale would raise about 500 million pounds ($785 million) for
its retail arm, pushing its shares up as much as 2.5 percent.
"This is not negative towards offices. We still have a good
office portfolio that we are going to work up and generate value
out of. It is really setting the direction of the company over
the next few years," Chief Executive David Atkins said.
Atkins told a conference call on Friday that he was "open
minded" about selling the offices as one package.
The move comes as office developers struggle to find tenants
in central London amid concerns over global economic weakness.
Law firm CMS Cameron McKenna pulled out of talks to pre-let
a third of Hammerson's 485 million pound Principal Place scheme
in central London last month.
Other schemes such as the Pinnacle skyscraper, billed as the
tallest office tower in London's financial district, is
currently on hold after a fruitless search for a tenant.
There are signs the effects of a weak UK economy is
spreading beyond the country's worst-hit high streets to affect
landlords of better-quality retail property.
British Land, the country's second-largest listed
developer, said growth in the value of its property portfolio
slowed to 0.3 percent in the last three months of 2011, citing
difficulties facing retail property.
RETAIL PARKS POPULAR
Hammerson's move was welcomed by Investec analyst Alan
Carter since it would focus on the company's area of expertise
though he said retail was "not a strong story" at the moment.
Atkins said: "It is difficult, one only has to look at the
economic situation, consumer confidence is weak, unemployment is
rising, so in headline terms this is a challenging environment".
"But if you look beneath that ... you are seeing that
shoppers want to shop in the big dominant centres. They want the
convenience of big retail parks and the value of designer
outlets".
Hammerson shares were up 2.5 percent at 395.5 pence at 0841
GMT, outperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the wider UK property
sector.
Hammerson owns and holds stakes in some of the UK's largest
malls, such as the Bullring in Birmingham and Brent Cross in
North London, and is developing the Les Terrasses du Port
shopping centre in Marseille, France.
The company said full-year EPRA net asset value rose 7.1
percent in 2011 to 530 pence a share, while like-for-like rental
income increased by 2.5 percent. EPRA, the European Public Real
Estate Association, sets a number of reporting benchmarks for
property companies.
Occupancy rose to 97.9 percent, from 97.3 percent the
previous year, and 355 leases were signed over 2011 at 2 percent
over estimated rental value. The company also raised its final
dividend by 5.7 percent to 16.6 pence.