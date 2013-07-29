LONDON, July 29 Shopping centre landlord
Hammerson said its net asset value per share increased
1.7 percent to 551 pence as its well-positioned malls continued
to trade well in a weak British economy.
Hammerson, whose centres include the Bullring in Birmingham,
Brent Cross in London and Italie 2 in Paris, said on Monday that
net rental income increased 2.5 percent and occupancy stood at
97.4 percent versus 96.6 percent in March.
Chief Executive David Atkins singled out the UK, where most
of its malls are located, over France as showing tentative signs
of recovery despite the slowdown in consumer spending across
Europe since the financial crisis.
"While household budgets in the UK and France remain under
pressure, there are encouraging signs of improvement in
macro-economic conditions in the UK," he said.
Large malls that dominate their surrounding area, which are
typically owned by the UK's biggest developers and property
funds, have fared better than smaller centres and high streets
in outlying parts of Britain during the financial crisis.
Many shoppers have switched to the internet in recent years,
which has piled further pressure on retailers and forced mall
owners to turn their centres into more general leisure
destinations with growing emphasis on cinemas and restaurants.
Hammerson's interim dividend was up 7.8 percent to 8.3 pence
per share.
It sold the bulk of its London office properties in June to
Canadian-American developer Brookfield to focus on
retail.