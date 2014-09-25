(Adds detail, background, updates shares)
LONDON, Sept 25 British property firm Hammerson
is selling up to 71.3 million new shares to fund the
purchase of its joint venture partner's stake in a shopping
centre in Leicester, central England, and a planned expansion in
outlet fashion centres.
Hammerson is proposing to place the shares, which will
represent around 10 percent of the company's current share
capital, with investment institutions via an accelerated
bookbuild. It did not say at what price the stock was being
sold.
Its shares were trading down 3 percent at 567 pence by 0747
GMT.
The shopping centre landlord said had signed an agreement to
buy the outstanding 40 percent stake in the Leicester shopping
centre for 280 million pounds ($457 million) from its joint
venture partner, the former Royal Mail pension plan.
The 114-store Highcross centre generates a rent of 27.8
million pounds and adds to Hammerson's shopping centre
portfolio, which includes Birmingham's Bullring and Brent Cross
in north London.
The company also said it was investing 100 million pounds to
expand its involvement in Europe's fashion outlet centres, which
offer top-name brands at discount prices.
It is investing 70 million pounds in VIA Outlets, which has
acquired interests in outlets in major European cities including
Amsterdam and Prague.
And it is providing 30 million pounds to Value Retail to
help fund extensions at Bicester Village and Kildare Village
outlet centres in Britain and Ireland, as well as the opening of
a Value Retail village in Shanghai in 2015.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan Cazenove are acting as joint
bookrunners for the placing. Lazard is acting as financial
adviser on the deal.
(1 US dollar = 0.6131 British pound)
