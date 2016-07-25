(Adds details, context)
July 25 Shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc
said the impact of Britain's decision to leave the
European Union on property valuations was still unknown, but the
lettings and investment markets were facing a period of
uncertainty.
The company, which partly owns the Brent Cross Shopping
Centre in London, said its external valuers had said that the
probability of their valuations exactly matching the price
achieved if Hammerson sold its assets had reduced after the
Brexit vote.
Concerns have risen that prices for commercial properties
may fall after the vote, with some investors worried that
international retailers and banks may move some operations to
other EU locations, hurting demand for property.
Lawyers and brokers have told Reuters that buyers,
predominantly private equity players, were managing to secure
"Brexit discounts" on property of up to 10 percent since the
vote, as some sellers agree to let go of assets for less.
Hammerson's shares have lost about 7 percent of their value
since June 23, the day when Britain voted to leave the EU.
Hammerson, however, said on Monday that demand to rent had
stayed strong for high-quality retail property and that it had
signed 20 leases for higher-than-estimated rental values after
the referendum.
"We have been reassured by the level of leasing and
investment activity post the EU referendum... highlighting
continued appetite for high-quality retail property," Chief
Executive David Atkins said in a statement.
The company's adjusted profit, which best reflects earnings
and excludes changes in valuations, rose 6 percent to 112.6
million pounds ($148 million) in the six months ended June 30.
Hammerson intended to pursue a secondary listing on the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange by early September to ensure that it
has access to a "wider pool" of international capital, the
company said.
