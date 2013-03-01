LONDON, March 1 Shopping centre landlord
Hammerson had a better 2012 than rival Intu Properties
, driven by the strong performance of its designer
outlet villages and superior development pipeline.
Net asset value at Hammerson was up 2.3 percent to 5.42
pounds ($8.23) per share at the end of 2012 versus a 1 pence
rise to 392p at Intu, the company said on Friday.
Its Value Retail arm, which includes the Bicester Village
designer outlet centre in central England, rose in value by 18
percent.
Hammerson, whose malls include the Bullring in Birmingham,
Brent Cross in London and Italie 2 in Paris, trades at a
discount to net asset value of about seven percent versus 12
percent at Intu.
"Intu appears to be building in order to keep the rent roll
up while Hammerson's pipeline has some meaningful potential
growth," said Investec analyst John Cahill.
The company sold the bulk of its London offices properties
in June to Canadian-American developer Brookfield to
focus on retail. It paid 254.5 million pounds for a portfolio of
British retail parks in October.