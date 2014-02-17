LONDON Feb 17 Shopping centre landlord
Hammerson posted a 5.7 percent rise in full year net
asset value on Monday, as its malls continued to trade well
against a recovering British economy.
Hammerson, whose shopping malls include the Bullring in
Birmingham and Italie Deux in Paris, said on Monday its EPRA net
asset value per share rose to 5.73 pounds ($9.59) in the year to
the end of December, up from 5.42 pounds last year.
Like-for-like rental income grew by 2.1 percent over the
year, with its malls registering 97.7 percent occupancy
exceeding Hammerson's occupancy benchmark of 97 percent, it
said.
The Les Terrasses du Mort mall development in Marseille,
France, one of Hammerson's biggest projects, which it values at
386 million pounds upon completion, is 93 percent let and on
schedule to open on May 3, the company said.
"We have reported a good set of results in a year when we
saw the beginning of economic and consumer recovery in the UK,"
Chief Executive David Atkins said.
"In France the economic picture is less clear cut, although
personal debt levels remain low, providing the opportunity for a
rebound in consumer spending when growth returns."
The firm also bumped up its final dividend per share by 8
percent to 10.8 pence.
Large shopping centres that dominate their catchment area
have managed to attract shoppers through the economic downturn,
defying the spending slowdown that plagued the wider retail
sector.
Hammerson also said it was now exclusively a retail
developer after completing the sale of the remainder of its
office properties. It sold most of its London office properties
to Canadian-American developer Brookfield.