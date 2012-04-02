LONDON, April 2 Anglo-French developer Hammerson
has beaten Westfield Group in a race to
redevelop an ageing south London shopping centre, derailing the
Australian giant's plans to build its third mega mall in the UK
capital, a source said on Monday.
Westfield, which opened a mall near the London Olympic park
to great fanfare last autumn, said in November the 42-year old
site in Croydon would become its third large London centre after
an exclusive deal with the Whitgift Foundation, the freeholder
and 25 percent leaseholder.
Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) and Irish Bank
Resolution Corp (IBRC), who together own 75 percent
of the 1.2 million square foot mall's lease, said they had not
been consulted on the plans and launched their own search for a
developer.
The two have now signed an exclusivity agreement with
Hammerson, the source who is close to the deal told Reuters.