LONDON, April 2 Plans to turn an ageing south London shopping centre into one of the city's biggest malls hit deadlock on Monday when its owners sided with two different developers, Australia's Westfield Group and Anglo-French Hammerson.

The wrangle involves a split between the freeholder and two leaseholders over who will develop the Whitgift Centre in Croydon, a key element in Westfield's plan to expand in London.

Large British shopping centres that dominate surrounding areas are highly prized by property investors as they have so far weathered the tough retailing climate better than others.

Westfield, which opened a mall near the London Olympic park to great fanfare last autumn, said in November the 42-year old site in Croydon would become its third large London centre after an exclusive deal with the Whitgift Foundation, the freeholder and 25 percent leaseholder.

But Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) and Irish Bank Resolution Corp (IBRC), who together own 75 percent of the 1.2 million square foot (110,000 square metre) mall's lease, said on Monday they had signed an exclusive agreement with Hammerson.

In a response, the Whitgift Foundation called the selection of Hammerson "inexplicable", adding that it "had a binding agreement with Westfield who are prepared to commit a highly experienced team to focus on the regeneration of Croydon."

Industry insiders familiar with the Whitgift Centre said the redevelopment of the mall was now likely to be stalled as all three stakeholders had to agree on a single developer.

RLAM and IBRC are expected to offer Hammerson a minimum 25 percent share of their joint 200 million pound ($320 million) stake along with responsibility for managing the centre.

Westfield declined to comment. It said in November that a major retail scheme in Croydon could serve over three million customers.

Hammerson said this month that it wanted to invest in the Whitgift Centre and was keen to join it with the Centrale mall in Croydon, which it already owns.

The company also owns and holds stakes in some of Britain's largest malls, such as the Bullring in Birmingham and Brent Cross in North London. On Feb. 24, it said it would sell its office portfolio over the next three years to focus on retail property.