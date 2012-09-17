LONDON, Sept 17 British developer Hammerson
has strengthened its hand in a long-running battle with
Australian rival Westfield by buying a 25 percent stake
in a shopping centre that Westfield wants to develop into its
third major London mall.
Hammerson said on Monday it would pay Royal London Asset
Management (RLAM) 65 million pounds ($106 million) for the fund
manager's stake in the leasehold of the 42-year-old Whitgift
Centre in Croydon, south London.
"Hammerson is trying to get additional leverage in terms of
a bargaining position in the redevelopment of the centre of
Croydon and to break the deadlock, but it seems to be a very low
yield deal," Jefferies analyst Mike Prew told Reuters.
Westfield said in November the 1.2 million square foot site
in Croydon would become its third large London centre after an
exclusive deal with the Whitgift Foundation, the freeholder and
25 percent leaseholder.
But Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) and Irish Bank
Resolution Corp (IBRC), who had together owned 75
percent of the mall's lease, said in April they had signed an
exclusive agreement with Hammerson.
Neither developer had held a stake in the centre until
Hammerson's purchase.
The company, which intends to join Whitgift Centre with the
Centrale mall in Croydon that it already owns, has been snapping
up retail assets since it sold its London office portfolio to
Brookfield Office Properties earlier this year.
"It's a disappointment in terms of recycling the proceeds
from the sale of its City offices, but it's a sensible attempt
to break the deadlock," Jefferies' Pr ew said.
The redevelopment of the shopping centre is, however, likely
to be stalled as all three stakeholders have to agree on a
single developer.
Westfield, which submitted a planning application to
redevelop the Whitgift Centre last week, was not immediately
available for comment.
Large British shopping centres that dominate surrounding
areas are highly prized by property investors as they have so
far weathered a tough retailing climate better than others.
Westfield said in November that a major retail scheme in Croydon
could serve over three million customers.