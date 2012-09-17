* Hammerson buys 25 pct stake in Croydon's Whitgift Centre
* Rival Westfield's development plans remain on track
LONDON, Sept 17 British developer Hammerson
strengthened its hand in the long-running battle with
Australia's Westfield by buying a 25 percent stake in a
shopping centre that Westfield wants to develop into its third
major London mall.
Hammerson said on Monday it would pay Royal London Asset
Management (RLAM) 65 million pounds ($106 million) for the fund
manager's stake in the leasehold of the 42-year-old Whitgift
Centre in Croydon, south London.
Westfield said its plans to develop Whitgift remain on
track.
"This announcement is not unexpected and does not change
Westfield's commitment to regenerate Croydon," Westfield's
Director of Development, John Burton, said.
Westfield, whose Stratford City mall near the Olympic Park
was one of the biggest retail winners during the Games, said in
November the 1.2 million square foot site in Croydon would
become its third large London centre after an exclusive deal
with the Whitgift Foundation, the freeholder and 25 percent
leaseholder.
But RLAM and Irish Bank Resolution Corp (IBRC),
who had together owned 75 percent of the mall's lease, said in
April they had signed an exclusive agreement with Hammerson.
Neither developer had held a stake in the centre until
Hammerson's purchase.
"Hammerson is trying to get additional leverage in terms of
a bargaining position in the redevelopment of the centre of
Croydon and to break the deadlock, but it seems to be a very low
yield deal," Jefferies analyst Mike Prew told Reuters.
The company, which intends to join Whitgift Centre with the
Centrale mall in Croydon that it already owns, has been snapping
up retail assets since it sold its London office portfolio to
Brookfield Office Properties earlier this year.
"It's a disappointment in terms of recycling the proceeds
from the sale of its City offices, but it's a sensible attempt
to break the deadlock," Jefferies' Pr ew said.
The redevelopment of the shopping centre is, however, likely
to be stalled as all three stakeholders have to agree on a
single developer.
Westfield, which submitted a planning application to
redevelop the Whitgift Centre last week, told Reuters that it
intends to spend 1 billion pounds to redevelop the site.
Large British shopping centres that dominate surrounding
areas are highly prized by property investors as they have so
far weathered a tough retailing climate better than others.
Westfield said in November that a major retail scheme in Croydon
could serve over three million customers.