Nov 19 British aero engineer Hampson Industries
Plc, which has been struggling with a heavy debt load,
on Monday said it planned to appoint administrators, less than
four months after it terminated a sale process.
The company, which supplies tools and components to
planemakers Airbus and Boeing Co, put itself on the block
in February but warned that the sale process was likely to
result in little or no value to the company's shareholders.
Hampson terminated the sale process and suspended trading in
its shares in July after talks with several parties failed to
yield a satisfactory offer.
At the time, the company said it was reviewing the options
it had left, including hiving off its U.S. and non-U.S.
operations, with the backing of its lenders.