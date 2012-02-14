* Says net debt as of Feb. 5 at 54.9 mln stg
* Hires DC Advisory Partners, Sagent Advisors to run sale
* Says received indicative offers for two of its units
Feb 14 Hampson Industries Plc
said it had put itself on the block, nearly three months after
the British aero engineer announced it was considering strategic
options for two of its units.
Hampson has 54.9 million pounds ($86.7 million) in debt,
more than double its current market capitalization, and has been
working to refinance its bank facilities.
The company said it appointed DC Advisory Partners and
Sagent Advisors Inc to conduct the sales process for the entire
company.
Hampson also said it received indicative offers for its
UK-based BHW Components unit and Indian operations -- the units
put up for sale in November.
The company's tooling division also suffered a setback due
to certain testing and customer approval issues in its largest
tooling order, which will result in certain deliveries moving to
fiscal-year 2013, instead of 2012.
Hampson said it was reviewing the overall effects on its
revenue and profit in light of the ongoing discussions with the
customer.
The company's shares, which have lost about 80 percent of
their value in the last one year, closed at 7.75 pence on Monday
on the London Stock Exchange.