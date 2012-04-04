By Chris Francescani and Edith Honan
| NEW YORK, April 4
NEW YORK, April 4 When a five-bedroom waterfront
estate in the Town of Southampton went on sale in 2008 for $5.8
million, the price must have seemed reasonable. After all,
second-home prices on the Hamptons, the summer playground for
wealthy New Yorkers, had been rising steadily for six straight
years.
But the house, ringed with mahogany decks and including a
vintage pool house, finally sold a few months ago for only $2.75
million, less than half the original asking price.
"They weren't thrilled, let's just say that," realtor Marcia
Altman of Brown, Harris Stevens said of the sellers. "They had
turned down higher offers in the past, thinking they were too
low, and they just got tired of waiting."
That may be a very good sign for the Hamptons luxury real
estate market, which has been burdened for nearly four years
with a glut of homes priced too high to sell.
All over the Hamptons, summer homes are starting to move
again, according to more than two dozen people involved in the
market, including real estate brokers, attorneys, analysts,
county officials and local residents. And that is starting to
show up in the figures, with pending contract sales rising for
five straight months across Long Island's Suffolk County, which
includes the Hamptons.
"The enthusiasm of the buyers is something we haven't seen
in years," said Pamela Liebman, president of Corcoran Group Real
Estate. "We still have a lot of unrealistic sellers, but they're
beginning to come down and meet the market."
A number of elements are shoring up the market: Prices are
being cut to levels the market can stand, the economy has
stabilized, jobs growth has picked up and banks are loosening up
lending. Also, foreign buyers - in particular British, Russian
and South American financiers and industrialists - are adding to
the buying interest coming from stars of the entertainment and
sports worlds, the brokers said.
One of the jewels of the U.S. eastern seaboard, the group of
agrarian towns and villages about 90 miles east of Manhattan
known as the Hamptons has for many years been the summer retreat
for Wall Street bankers, hedge fund managers and other affluent
Americans drawn to sun-splashed dunes and the tranquility of its
seaside communities.
While lower bonuses for bankers and the weak performance of
much of the hedge fund industry in 2011 kept interest in
property deals in check, the strength of the stock and corporate
bond markets so far this year is improving sentiment. An
unusually warm winter has also helped, brokers said.
Prices are still depressed, but that could change this
summer.
"The prices remain soft for now, but if the pending sales
contract trend continues, houses will move, the inventory will
tighten up and we'll begin to see a shift from a buyer's market
to a seller's market," said Tricia Chirco of Multiple Listings
Service, Long Island, a clearinghouse of local real estate
statistics. "We're stabilizing. And after the past three years,
stable is good."
Last year, there were 1,605 residential sales on the East
End of Long Island, up from 1,178 in 2008, said analyst Jonathan
Miller of Miller Samuel Inc. At the market peak in 2005, there
were 2,528 sales.
Boldfaced names are back in the buyer's market. Pop star
Jennifer Lopez is in contract in Water Mill. Dallas Mavericks
basketball star Jason Kidd just closed on a $5 million home
there and NBC News anchor Matt Lauer recently purchased 40 acres
adjoining his Water Mill property to build a horse farm.
Down on Southampton's storied oceanfront Meadow Lane, a six-
bedroom mansion sold last month for $28.5 million, property
records show. Nearby, another property is in contract for $19.95
million. A 14,000-square-foot, 11-bedroom manse in East Hampton
designed by Carnegie Hill architect William B. Tuthill is in
contract for $24.5 million.
$8.5 MILLION DISCOUNT
At the heart of the problem in the years since the financial
crisis in 2008 has been the reluctant seller.
Over time, the reluctant seller "will look to blame
everything else but the economy," said Westhampton Beach broker
Vicky Reynolds. "First they'll blame the broker, then they will
say it's not being advertised in the right places and then
they'll say the appraisal is not high enough."
But there are plenty of examples of sellers starting to come
to terms with big price drops over the past few years.
Take 24 Ocean Avenue, a spacious, five-bedroom Dutch
Colonial on three acres in East Hampton Village, one of the most
sought-after enclaves on the South Fork. With four fireplaces, a
gunite pool, sunken tennis court and a refurbished carriage
house, the home premiered on the market on March 17, 2008, for
$18.5 million, according to records.
By the following January, the price had dropped to
$15,995,000 and within six months fell again to $13,500,000 in
June 2009.
In early 2010, the property was taken off the market and
relisted in March for $12,500,000. A year later, the owners took
it down to $9,999,000, where it still sits, unsold.
The Hamptons rental market, though, has remained relatively
stable throughout most of the downturn, meeting the needs of
those who weren't ready to buy in a troubled market.
But that may taper off as sales grow, said Judi Desiderio,
president of Town and Country Realty in East Hampton.
"It's pretty common that when sales are really high, rentals
are a little soft and vice-versa - it's the same audience," she
said. "We did more rentals after Bear and Lehman fell,
but the total value of the sales was lower."
Renting a beachfront home in the Hamptons this summer can
cost anything from $3,000 for a small cottage on the dunes in
Westhampton Beach for the month of August to nearly $500,000 for
the same period for a 12-bedroom oceanfront compound in
Southampton. Some rarified properties known to only a few top
brokers can go for as much as $1 million a month.
FOREIGN MONEY
The Village Latch, one of the Hamptons most postcard perfect
inns, located in the heart of Southampton Village, is on sale
for a cool $19 million. Of the recent prospective buyers, one
stood out - an all-cash bid from a Chinese woman married to a
British financial industry titan. The couple met while stationed
in London, worked together in Hong Kong and were recently
re-assigned to Manhattan.
The bid fell short, but the buyers were typical of an influx
of foreign money into the Hamptons market, said broker Enzo
Morabito, an executive vice president at Prudential Douglas
Elliman.
"When we talk international buyers, in my experience, we are
talking mostly the United Kingdom," said Desiderio. "And we're
seeing a lot of people who still live in England but will summer
out here. The UK contingent is mostly from the financial sector.
But the majority, more than three-quarters of our business is
still mostly New Yorkers."
Ironically, a recovery in the property market here may be
unfolding just as a fiscal crisis slams the local authority for
the Hamptons area - Suffolk County - listed in 2008 by Forbes
magazine as the fourth-richest county in America.
Like many counties across the country, Suffolk's budget has
been hit with falling revenue from sales tax collections and
higher expenses, as public-sector pension costs rise. Last
month, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone declared a state
of fiscal emergency following the release of a report that
calculated a $530 million budget shortfall over three years.
Property tax value in Suffolk County has declined 16 percent
since 2008, according to county officials, and a New York state
property tax cap of two percent or the rate of inflation -
whichever is lower - prevents the county from driving much
revenue through property tax increases.
But the indirect effects of a bolstered Hamptons real estate
market could be significant. When the property sector is buzzing
so is the local economy, whether it is retail sales, local
restaurant bookings or jobs for those renovating houses, doing
landscaping or providing a myriad of home-related services.
COTTAGE INDUSTRY
The glut of unsold homes has even given rise to a cottage
industry called home staging, in which interior designers visit
sale homes and rearrange furniture and artwork, hang new drapes,
offer color consultations and "declutter" entire rooms.
Allegra Dioguardia of Styled and Sold, one of the top
home-staging firms in the Hamptons, said the business took root
in 2008, when she moved to the East End.
"I had home sellers calling me, saying 'help!' They're
frustrated. They just keep seeing price reduction after price
reduction. They're desperate."
Dioguardia, with degree from the Parsons School of Design,
charges from $400 for a two-hour walk-through consultation in
which she advises sellers on how to redesign their home
themselves, to $25,000 to fully furnish an empty,
3,000-square-foot home.
"People will tell me, 'we just reduced the price by $50,000
and we can't afford to stage it,'" Dioguardia said. "And I'll
say, 'call me before you do that again!'"