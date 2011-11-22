(Adds (Reuters) to dateline)

HELSINKI, Nov 22 Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila on Tuesday agreed to buy British engineering firm Hamworthy for 383 million pounds ($598 million) to boost its presence in the energy sector.

Hamworthy shareholders will receive 825 pence per share in cash. The offer values Hamworthy's issued and to be issued share capital at about 383 million pounds, Wartsila said. The shares closed at 810 pence on Monday.

"Combining Hamworthy and Wartsila will allow both organisations to broaden and enhance their capabilities in rapidly evolving offshore, marine gas applications as well as environmental solutions markets," Wartsila said.

Wartsila announced talks with Hamworthy earlier this month.

Wartsila said the takeover is expected to be closed during the first quarter in 2012. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals in Germany and Norway. ($1 = 0.6400 British pounds) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Erica Billingham)