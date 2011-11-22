(Adds (Reuters) to dateline)
* Cash offer values Hamworthy at $598 mln
* Hamworthy board recommends
* Needs shareholder approval
* Deal expected to be closed in Q1 2012
HELSINKI, Nov 22 Finnish ship and power
plant engine maker Wartsila on Tuesday agreed to buy
British engineering firm Hamworthy for 383 million
pounds ($598 million) to boost its presence in the energy
sector.
Hamworthy shareholders will receive 825 pence per share in
cash. The offer values Hamworthy's issued and to be issued share
capital at about 383 million pounds, Wartsila said. The shares
closed at 810 pence on Monday.
"Combining Hamworthy and Wartsila will allow both
organisations to broaden and enhance their capabilities in
rapidly evolving offshore, marine gas applications as well as
environmental solutions markets," Wartsila said.
Wartsila announced talks with Hamworthy earlier this month.
Wartsila said the takeover is expected to be closed during
the first quarter in 2012. The acquisition is subject to
regulatory approvals in Germany and Norway.
($1 = 0.6400 British pounds)
