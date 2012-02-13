EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SEOUL Feb 14 Goldman Sachs has sold its 372 billion won ($331 million)stake in South Korea's Hana Financial in a block deal, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The U.S. investment bank sold the stake at 38,950 won per share, or a 3 percent discount to Monday's closing price, the source said. The official declined to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media.
Goldman had offered 9.5 million shares in Hana at 38,500-39,300 won on Monday, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Monday.
Goldman declined to comment and Hana was not immediately available.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has