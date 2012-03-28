(Repeats to additional subscribers)
SEOUL, March 28 South Korea's Hana Financial
Group, which has just completed a $3.5 billion
acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank, is interested in
acquiring insurance assets and will seek to expand overseas, its
executive chairman said on Wednesday.
"I think insurance remains the weakest business in our
portfolio, " Kim Jung-tai, newly appointed chairman of Hana,
told reporters in his first news conference.
"We'll look into insurance assets when right opportunity
comes but we are not interested in ING, which is already drawing
lots of bid interest."
Insurers including MetLife and Manulife are
hiring banks to advise them on a potential purchase of the Asian
insurance and asset management arms of ING Groep. South
Korea's KB Financial Group and Samsung Life
have also said they are interested in ING's assets.
Kim said Hana would also continue to eye expansion
opportunities overseas as the domestic market was near
saturation.
Hana took control of Korea Exchange Bank, South Korea's
biggest foreign exchange specialist, earlier this year following
a drawn-out and contentious sale by U.S. buyout fund Lone Star
.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)