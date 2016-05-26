BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 Hana Micron Inc. :
* Says it will sell 1.2 million shares of Hana Materials Inc., which is engaged in the manufacturing of semiconductor
* Transaction amount of 10.35 billion won
* To hold 44.3 pct (3.2 million shares) in the target company, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/oyCguD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Meitu shares down 9.09 pct (Adds MSCI comment, detail, updates prices)