PERTH Oct 30 Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart has lost a court appeal to reclaim a 25 percent stake in the Rhodes Ridge iron ore deposit in Western Australia from rival miner Wright Prospecting Pty Ltd.

The Supreme Court of Western Australia dismissed an appeal from Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting on Tuesday, court documents showed, leaving Wright Prospecting with 50 percent of the Rhodes iron ore asset and joint venture partner Rio Tinto the other half.

The ruling upholds an earlier decision backing Wright's claims to 50 percent of the Rhodes asset.

"The company is pleased that today's ruling upholds those rights and the original judgment," a spokesman for Wright Prospecting said in an emailed statement.

Hancock Prospecting did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

The battle over the Rhodes Ridge deposit is just one of several legal skirmishes between Hancock Prospecting and Wright Prospecting, owned by Rinehart's late business partner.

Rinehart's father Lang Hancock and Peter Wright discovered vast tracks of iron ore in the Pilbara in the 1950s and owned tenements jointly through a partnership known as Hanwright. With both men no longer alive, ownership fights have raged between the prospectors' descendants for years.

Last month, Wright Propecting sued Rinehart over the Hope Downs tenements, which Hancock is developing in a 50-50 joint venture with Rio Tinto.

Hancock is currently trying to secure funding to develop Roy Hill, another iron ore asset. That project is facing delays due to tumbling iron ore prices and a bitter family feud.

Rinehart, whose fortune was estimated by Forbes at around $18 billion earlier this year, is also fighting three of her adult children over control of a $4 billion family trust.