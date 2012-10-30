* Hancock Prospecting loses right to 25 pct of Rhodes Ridge
deposit
* Gina Rinehart still in fight for Hope Downs iron ore
assets
PERTH Oct 30 Australia's richest woman Gina
Rinehart has lost a court appeal to reclaim a 25 percent stake
in the Rhodes Ridge iron ore deposit in Western Australia from
rival miner Wright Prospecting Pty Ltd.
The Supreme Court of Western Australia dismissed an appeal
from Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting on Tuesday, court documents
showed, leaving Wright Prospecting with 50 percent of the Rhodes
iron ore asset and joint venture partner Rio Tinto the
other half.
The ruling upholds an earlier decision backing Wright's
claims to 50 percent of the Rhodes asset.
"The company is pleased that today's ruling upholds those
rights and the original judgment," a spokesman for Wright
Prospecting said in an emailed statement.
Hancock Prospecting did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on the decision.
The battle over the Rhodes Ridge deposit is just one of
several legal skirmishes between Hancock Prospecting and Wright
Prospecting, owned by Rinehart's late business partner.
Rinehart's father Lang Hancock and Peter Wright discovered
vast tracks of iron ore in the Pilbara in the 1950s and owned
tenements jointly through a partnership known as Hanwright. With
both men no longer alive, ownership fights have raged between
the prospectors' descendants for years.
Last month, Wright Propecting sued Rinehart over the Hope
Downs tenements, which Hancock is developing in a 50-50 joint
venture with Rio Tinto.
Hancock is currently trying to secure funding to develop Roy
Hill, another iron ore asset. That project is facing delays due
to tumbling iron ore prices and a bitter family feud.
Rinehart, whose fortune was estimated by Forbes at around $18
billion earlier this year, is also fighting three of her adult
children over control of a $4 billion family trust.