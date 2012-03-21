SYDNEY, March 21 Hancock Prospecting, controlled
by Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, said on Wednesday its
major equity partners in its Roy Hill iron ore mining venture
have formally committed to the project.
South Korea's POSCO has said it plans to seal a
deal to expand its stake in an Australian iron ore project for
$1.6 billion, undaunted by a feud between Rinehart and her
children over the family business.
"Major equity partners have formally committed to the
project," Barry Fitzgerald, executive general manager of carbon
steel materials for privately-held Hancock, told an iron ore
conference.
The Rinehart family trust owns nearly 25 percent of Hancock
Prospecting, which controls the Roy Hill project. POSCO owns
3.75 percent of the project and agreed in January to expand its
stake to 15 percent.
The companies plan to start shipping from Roy Hill in 2014,
with the mine expected to produce 55 million tonnes a year.
(Reporting by James Regan)