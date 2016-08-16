STOCKHOLM Aug 16 Sweden's Handelsbanken said on Tuesday Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen was leaving the bank and company veteran Anders Bouvin was replacing him with immediate effect.

"The assessment of a unanimous board is that there should now be a change of group chief executive," it said in a statement.

Vang-Jensen took on the job as CEO in March 2015.

"All managers at Handelsbanken - particularly the branch managers - must have a very high degree of autonomy," Handelsbanken Chairman Par Boman said, adding that the CEO position at the bank requires a special type of leadership.

"Thus, it is possible to be an excellent leader and manager - as Frank Vang-Jensen has been - but not fulfil the requirements of CEO of Handelsbanken," he said.