* Anders Bouvin, head of UK operations, to take over
immediately
* Handelsbanken chairman says recruitment was a mistake
* Vang-Jensen had closed about 60 branches as CEO
* Analysts say closures went against bank's decentralised
model
(Adds comments from CEO, chairman)
By Anna Ringstrom and Mia Shanley
STOCKHOLM, Aug 16 Handelsbanken, one
of Europe's most profitable banks, fired its chief executive
Frank Vang-Jensen after less than 18 months in the job, calling
on his successor to push ahead with overseas expansion.
Anders Bouvin, head of its operations in Britain where the
bank has been growing rapidly, will take over from Vang-Jensen
who was himself rushed into the top job last year following a
shake-up at the bank's main owner Industrivarden.
"The last job became a little too tough for him. He could
not live up to the expectations," Handelsbanken chairman Par
Boman said of Vang-Jensen, who was promoted from the role of
head of the company's Swedish business.
"This recruitment was a mistake," Boman told a news
conference.
Boman cited failings when it came to leading a large number
of managers in a bank which has a very decentralised model.
Vang-Jensen's moves to slim down operations may also have
ruffled feathers at the bank which has long prized a focus on
its branch network and giving local managers great autonomy,
such as decisions on whether to approve mortgages.
During his short time as CEO, Vang-Jensen closed around 60
bank branches mainly in Sweden's biggest cities but also in the
countryside, prompting protests from some customers.
OVERSEAS GROWTH
Boman said an important role for the CEO was to establish
branches abroad.
"It's a clear mission for our CEO to grow abroad and now we
have a CEO who has the possibilities to do that," he said.
The new CEO, Bouvin, told reporters the bank sees great
growth prospects in specific European markets.
"We see great growth potential in both the UK and the
Netherlands," he said. "Right now it is mainly in those two
markets."
Handelsbanken refers to having six home markets on its
website -- including Britain and the Netherlands, as well as
Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway.
The move by one of the best capitalised lenders in Europe
took investors by surprise and pushed the bank's share price
down by 1.6 percent at 1015 GMT, more than a 0.7 percent drop in
the wider Stockholm bourse.
Handelsbanken shares have dropped 23 percent since
Vang-Jensen became CEO although the bank is still the
second-best performer among Sweden's major banks during that
time.
Its average return on equity is in the teens, higher than
the single figure average for European banks.
"Handelsbanken is a stable bank with a long-term perspective
and a CEO change is an incredible surprise", said BNP Paribas
analyst Andreas Hakansson.
Vang-Jensen became CEO in March 2015 when then-CEO Boman was
appointed chairman following a corporate spending scandal at a
company also owned by Handelsbanken's main investor which led to
several management and board changes.
Danske Bank analyst Matti Ahokas said the decision to
replace Vang-Jensen signalled a return to basics for the bank.
"Vang-Jensen probably took a step towards a kind of more
modern way as other banks have done, like reducing branches,
focusing on technology," he said. "Now, it is probably a step
back to the more traditional."
(Additional reporting by Violette Goarant, Daniel Dickson,
Johan Sennero, Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton
and Keith Weir)