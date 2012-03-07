March 7 It will take years for Europe's
economies and financial markets to recover from the euro zone
debt crisis, Swedish Handelsbanken's top executive
said in a interview with daily Dagens Industri on Wednesday.
Handelsbanken Chief Executive Par Boman also told the paper
he did not expect the Nordic country's banks to further raise
their margins on mortgage rates, which have crept higher over
the past year amid higher funding costs and greater demands on
capital buffers.
Boman said the European capital market is in the throes of
an extremely deep crisis that has already lasted for five years.
"Sadly I think we need to be prepared for this to take a
very long time," he was quoted as saying in an advance copy of
the newspaper's Thursday edition published on its website.
"I would not be surprised if we have another five-year
period ahead of us before we are back."
The margin on mortgage loans realised by Swedish banks has
risen as the euro zone debt crisis worsened and banks sought to
build up capital buffers as required under new international
banking regulations, Basel III.
"I have difficulty seeing that the margins would rise in
Sweden, and that is due to the fact that we today meet the
capital requirements set out by Basel III," Boman said.
Sweden's top banks -- Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB
and Swedbank -- are well capitalised in a
European comparison and have very little exposure to the debt of
the countries worst off in the euro zone crisis.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)