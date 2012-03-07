March 7 It will take years for Europe's economies and financial markets to recover from the euro zone debt crisis, Swedish Handelsbanken's top executive said in a interview with daily Dagens Industri on Wednesday.

Handelsbanken Chief Executive Par Boman also told the paper he did not expect the Nordic country's banks to further raise their margins on mortgage rates, which have crept higher over the past year amid higher funding costs and greater demands on capital buffers.

Boman said the European capital market is in the throes of an extremely deep crisis that has already lasted for five years.

"Sadly I think we need to be prepared for this to take a very long time," he was quoted as saying in an advance copy of the newspaper's Thursday edition published on its website.

"I would not be surprised if we have another five-year period ahead of us before we are back."

The margin on mortgage loans realised by Swedish banks has risen as the euro zone debt crisis worsened and banks sought to build up capital buffers as required under new international banking regulations, Basel III.

"I have difficulty seeing that the margins would rise in Sweden, and that is due to the fact that we today meet the capital requirements set out by Basel III," Boman said.

Sweden's top banks -- Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank -- are well capitalised in a European comparison and have very little exposure to the debt of the countries worst off in the euro zone crisis. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)