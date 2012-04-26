STOCKHOLM, April 26 Sweden's Handelsbanken announced plans on Thursday to start up a fourth regional bank in Britain, a market where it has seen strong revenue growth, as it posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits.

Operating profit rose 16 percent to 4.6 billion crowns ($682.47 million) from the same period a year ago, beating a mean forecast for 4.3 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Nordic banks continue to outperform their European peers which have been dogged by the regional sovereign debt storm. Shares in the Nordic banking index have risen more than 13 percent so far this year, outpacing a below 3 percent rise in the broader DJ European STOXX banking index.

Handelsbanken, Sweden's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, is seen by investors as one of Europe's most conservative lenders and with its high level of capital has had no problems tapping funding markets.

The bank said its net interest income rose almost 20 percent from the same period a year ago on the back of rising business volumes and stronger interest margins thanks to its good position in the funding market.

Its core tier one capital ratio rose to 16.4 percent in the quarter.

Operating profits in Britain, where it employs almost 1,000 people, surged almost 150 percent to 248 million crowns in the quarter thanks to higher income and lower loan losses.

It opened eight new branches in the country during the quarter, taking its total to 112. It said its fourth regional bank would be based in Bristol.