By Oskar von Bahr and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM, April 26 Handelsbanken plans to grow faster in Britain by adding a branch every eight days in a market where it has seen strong revenue growth, the Swedish lender said when posting quarterly profit that beat forecasts.

Sweden's second-biggest bank has grown to 112 British branches by offering old-fashioned, full-service banking services typical when the country last suffered back-to-back recessions in the 1970s.

Handelsbanken, renowned for conservatism, has been opening a new branch every other week in Britain, whose government is keen for more competition in a market dominated by four banks.

"We hope that when it is in full swing we will get it down to a new office every eight days," chief executive Par Boman told a news conference.

The bank's first-quarter operating profit rose 16 percent to 4.57 billion crowns ($682 million), beating all estimates in a Reuters poll in which the average forecast was 4.27 billion.

Operating profit in Britain, where it employs almost 1,000 people, more than doubled to 248 million crowns thanks to higher income and lower loan losses.

"A good delivery by Handelsbanken as usual," Cheuvreux analyst Mats Anderson said, adding the bank's core income was particularly healthy.

Nordic banks continue to outperform their European peers which have been dogged by the regional sovereign debt storm.

Shares in a Nordic banking index have risen 15 percent this year, outpacing a 4 percent rise in a broader European banking index.

Renewed investor fears over in southern Europe, most recently Spain, have bolstered the safe-haven status of Nordic banks, some of Europe's most well-capitalised lenders.

There are limits to the bullish Nordic case.

Sweden may not be entirely immune to Europe's problems, with the country seen barely eking out economic growth this year as exporters get squeezed.

Tough new rules on capital and higher risk weights on home mortgages and corporate loans from the Swedish regulator, which has taken a far tougher stance than its counterparts in other parts of Europe, are also seen squeezing Swedish banks.

Handelsbanken is seen by investors as one of Europe's most conservative lenders and with its high level of capital has had no problems tapping funding markets.

It said net interest income rose 20 percent on the back of rising business volumes and stronger interest margins thanks to its good position in the funding market.

Its core tier one capital ratio rose to 16.4 percent.

"They raised their core equity ratio quite a lot so it is very strong on the capital side this quarter," said Mats Thinggaard, an analyst at Nykredit Markets.

Handelsbanken shares were down 0.2 percent at 0930 GMT.