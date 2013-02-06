STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Sweden's Handelsbanken
posted on Wednesday a fourth-quarter operating profit
below expectations and raised its dividend for the year.
Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.06 billion
Swedish crowns, missing a mean forecast for 4.25 billion seen in
a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.11 billion in the
year-earlier period.
The bank raised its dividend for the year to 10.75 crowns per
share, up from 9.75 crowns last year, in line with the median
forecast for 10.75 crown per share in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
($1 = 6.3449 Swedish crowns)