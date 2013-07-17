STOCKHOLM, July 17 Sweden's Handelsbanken posted on Wednesday a second-quarter operating profit that beat expectations as core income topped forecasts and on smaller-than-expected loan losses.

Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.72 billion Swedish crowns ($714 million), topping a mean forecast for 4.45 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.41 billion in the year-earlier period.

The bank, one of Europe's strongest lenders, said a decision by Sweden's financial regulator to introduce a mortgage risk weight floor of 15 percent would entail a capital requirement of approximately 7 billion crowns in Pillar 2.

Its core tier one capital ratio stood at 17.8 percent according to Basel 3. ($1 = 6.5815 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)