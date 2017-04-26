STOCKHOLM, April 26 Sweden's Handelsbanken reported first-quarter operating profit above market expectations on Wednesday as lower-than-expected loan losses boosted results.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.35 billion Swedish crowns ($610 million) compared to a year-ago 4.51 billion, beating a mean forecast of 4.89 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.7639 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)