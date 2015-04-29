* Handelsbanken Q1 report better than expected
* Operating profit rose to 4.96 billion Swedish crowns
* Forex effects, higher business volumes boosted interest
income
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Sweden's Handelsbanken
, one of Sweden's biggest mortgage lenders, reported
first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Wednesday
as exchange rate effects and higher business volumes boosted
interest income.
Swedish banks' interest margins have come under pressure
from the country's ultra-loose monetary policy. During the first
quarter the central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate
twice to a record low of -0.25 percent to ward off the risk of
deflation after two years of flat or falling consumer prices.
Operating profit in the quarter rose to 4.96 billion Swedish
crowns ($582 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.78 billion
seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.92
billion in the year-earlier period.
Net interest income, which includes revenue on mortgages and
loans to companies, rose to 6.92 billion crowns from 6.65
billion in the year-ago period and was higher than an expected
6.88 billion in the poll.
Net interest income was boosted by a 259 million crown
exchange rate effect.
Net commission income rose to 2.31 billion crowns from 2.09
billion a year ago and 2.18 billion in the poll.
Loan losses fell to 305 million crowns, compared to 315 in
the year-ago-period and a loss of 405 million in the analyst
poll.
($1 = 8.5104 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)