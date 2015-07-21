* Q2 op profit 5.26 bln SEK vs forecast 5.18 bln

* Lower funding costs help offsets hit from negative rates

* Q2 interest income 7.02 bln SEK vs forecast 6.98 bln (Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, July 21 Sweden's Handelsbanken reported quarterly operating profit just above market expectations as higher business volumes and lower funding costs helped offset the impact of negative interest rates imposed by the country's central bank.

Swedish banks have seen their rate margins squeezed by the central bank's ultra-dovish monetary policy. The Riksbank cut rates in the second quarter to an unprecedented -0.35 percent and stepped up bond purchases to force stubbornly low inflation closer to its 2 percent target.

The Riksbank now charges Swedish banks for depositing money in its accounts, a cost that is hard to pass on to customers.

However, higher business volumes and lower funding costs helped offset that impact and net interest income in the second quarter rose to 7.02 billion crowns from 6.70 billion a year ago and topped the 6.98 billion seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.26 billion crowns ($610 million), beating a mean forecast of 5.18 billion and rising from the 5.08 billion reported in the year-earlier period.

Loan losses increased to 359 million crowns from 272 a year ago, but were in line with a loss of 362 million seen by analysts.

($1 = 8.6232 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)