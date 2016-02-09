(Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM Feb 9 Sweden's Handelsbanken reported a fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations on Tuesday as income from commissions fell short of market forecasts.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.53 billion Swedish crowns ($656 million) from a year-ago 4.31 billion, lagging a mean forecast for 5.72 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net commission income rose to 2.34 billion crowns from 2.30 billion a year earlier and below a forecast 2.37 billion.

Handelsbanken, one of Sweden's top mortgage banks, said it saw rising lending volumes in the quarter compared with a year ago but tighter lending margins.

Swedish banks' interest margins have come under pressure from the country's ultra-loose monetary policy.

The central bank cut rates to an unprecedented -0.35 percent last year and initiated a bond purchase programme to stave off stubbornly low inflation.

Negative interest rates mean Swedish banks have to pay to deposit money in the central bank's accounts. That cost is hard to pass on to customers as few people are willing to pay to deposit money.

Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages and loans to companies, rose to 6.97 billion crowns from 6.83 billion a year earlier and higher than a forecast 6.85 billion.

The bank proposed an ordinary dividend to 4.50 crowns per share and an extra dividend of 1.50 per share, in line with the expected dividend of 6.00 per share. For 2014 the bank paid a total dividend of 17.50 crowns but has since made a 3 to 1 share split.

($1 = 8.4358 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)