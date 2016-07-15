STOCKHOLM, July 15 Sweden's Handelsbanken reported second-quarter operating profits above expectations on Friday and said it was well-equipped to handle much more difficult market conditions in Britain, should they arise after the Brexit vote.

Operating profit in the quarter rose marginally to 5.28 billion Swedish crowns ($622 million) compared to a year-ago 5.26 billion, beating a mean forecast of 4.92 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Handelsbanken, the only Swedish bank with significant business in Britain, said its low tolerance of risk, sound capitalisation and strong liquidity situation means it is in a position to handle market conditions much worse than those experienced in recent years.

"This would also be the case if the UK economic climate were to deteriorate as a result of a future secession from the EU," it said in the report. ($1 = 8.4933 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)