STOCKHOLM, April 29 Sweden's Handelsbanken
reported first-quarter operating profit above
expectations on Wednesday as income was stronger and loan losses
lower than predictions.
Operating profit in the quarter rose to 4.96 billion Swedish
crowns ($582 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.78 billion
seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.92
billion in the year-earlier period.
Net interest income, which includes revenue on mortgages and
loans to companies, rose to 6.92 billion crowns from 6.65
billion in the year-ago period and was higher than an expected
6.88 billion in the poll.
($1 = 8.5104 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Ediitng by Alistair Scrutton)