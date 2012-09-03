MOSCOW, Sept 3 Swedish lender Handelsbanken
has asked the Russian central bank to annul its
licence, joining a growing number of foreign banks giving up on
expansion in the country, the Russian regulator said in a
statement on Monday.
Several foreign banks have scaled back their Russian
operations, including Barclays, HSBC's, and
Santander. They have struggled to compete on the local
market, where 60 percent of assets are split between
state-controlled lenders, while facing the challenges of
continued volatility in the euro zone.
Handelsbanken, Sweden's second-largest banking group by
market capitalisation, has been working in Russia since 2005.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by David Goodman)